Recording of Lea Salonga's Performance With Sydney Symphony Will Be Released as an Album and Filmed Concert

Tony winner Lea Salonga's performance with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra will be released by Broadway Records. Both physical and digital copies of Lea Salonga: Live in Concert With the Sydney Symphony Orchestra will be available beginning November 27.
Captured at the Sydney Opera House, the concert will also air on PBS as part of Great Performances' "Broadway's Best" lineup November 27.
The track listing for the upcoming CD follows:
1. Overture
2. Feelin’ Good
3. Out There
4. Reflection
5. The Human Heart
6. Will He Like Me/Vanilla Ice Cream /Till There Was You
7. Journey to the Past
8. Why God Why?
9. Meadowlark
10. Children Will Listen
11. Drops of Jupiter
12. Will You Love Me Tomorrow?
13. A Whole New World (featuring Mat Verevis)
14. This Is Me
15. On My Own
16. Boy Band Medley
Salonga shot to fame in the original London and Broadway productions of Miss Saigon, winning Tony and Olivier Awards for her haunting performance as the ill-fated Kim. She was most recently on Broadway in the Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island at Circle in the Square Theatre, while her other Main Stem credits include Les Misérables, Flower Drum Song, and Allegiance.
To preorder physical copies of the album, visit BroadwayRecords.com.