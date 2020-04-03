Recording of Off-Broadway's Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston Released April 3

By Andrew Gans
Apr 03, 2020
 
The Off-Broadway revue celebrating the composer of Nine and Titanic played the York Theatre Company.
Maury Yeston
Maury Yeston Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Off-Broadway revue Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston, seen in 2019 at the York Theatre Company, is now available from PS Classics on all streaming and digital platforms, in addition to a physical release on Amazon.

Featuring the music and lyrics of Yeston, the album is produced by Bart Migal with musical direction by Greg Jarrett. Tony-winning orchestrator Doug Besterman (The Producers, Fosse) scored the revue for an eight-piece band specifically for the recording.

Directed and conceived by Tony recipient Gerard Alessandrini, with choreography by Gerry McIntyre (York’s Hallelujah, Baby!) and music direction by Greg Jarrett (Pacific Overtures), the five-member cast featured Benjamin Eakeley (She Loves Me), Jovan E’Sean (The Secret Life of Bees), Alex Getlin (Shrek: The Musical), Justin Keyes (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), and Mamie Parris (School of Rock).

Anything Can Happen in the Theater began performances November 26, 2019, and continued through December 29. The production featured songs from Nine, Grand Hotel, Titanic, Phantom, and Death Takes a Holiday intertwined with premieres of new songs from the Yeston songbook.

The recording marks the 20th year of musical collaboration between Yeston and PS Classics, following recordings of the Tony-nominated 2003 Broadway revival of Nine, the Off-Broadway cast album of Death Takes a Holiday, Laura Osnes’ If I Tell You (The Songs of Maury Yeston), the ballet Tom Sawyer, and the all-star recording The Maury Yeston Songbook.

(Updated April 3, 2020)

