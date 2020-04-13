Red Bull Reschedules 'Tis Pity She’s a Whore Reading as Part of New Online Programming

The reunion reading will take place April 20, amid virtual offerings that include a live conversation with Michael Urie.

While its Off-Broadway season is suspended, Red Bull Theater has launched new online programming in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The virtual offerings include live, informal conversations with artists, as well as Red Bull Theater Live, a series of readings that will reunite cast members of earlier Off-Broadway productions.

Kicking off the RemarkaBull Podversations—exploring essential passages from the Shakespearean and Jacobean canon—will be Michael Urie and Red Bull’s associate producer Nathan Winkelstein in a discussion of Mercutio’s “Queen Mab” speech from Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. The online discussion, conducted via Zoom, will be live streamed at 7:30 PM ET on April 13 on the company's website.

The first Red Bull Theater Live reading will be an unrehearsed reading John Ford's 'Tis Pity She’s a Whore, reuniting the cast of its 2015 production. The play will be live streamed for free on April 20 at 7:30 PM ET, via the company's website and on Facebook.

An earlier reunion reading of 'Tis Pity She’s a Whore had been initially planned by Red Bull for live stream on March 30 but was subsequently canceled after a dispute with Actors' Equity Association. Read more about the events here.

“It took us a little longer to get started with this programming than we had hoped, but we’re thrilled to have worked out the kinks and are ready to move forward with this new avenue to share an experience with our community of artists and theatre lovers," says Red Bull's managing director Jim Bredeson.

