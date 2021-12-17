Red Bull Theater Cancels Remainder of The Alchemist's Off-Broadway Run Due to COVID-19

Jesse Berger directed Jeffrey Hatcher's new adaptation of the Ben Jonson comedy.

Red Bull Theater's world premiere of Jeffrey Hatcher's new adaptation of Ben Jonson's The Alchemist has canceled its remaining performances at New World Stages due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 within the company. All ticket holders will be refunded at their point of purchase.

The limited engagement, which officially opened November 21, had been scheduled to conclude December 19. The final performance was December 15.

The non-profit organization plans to offer a high-definition recording of the comedy, which marked the company's first in-person production of the 2021–2022 season, on demand next month. Additional details will be announced. Visit RedBullTheater.com.

Directed by Jesse Berger, the cast featured Jacob Ming-Trent (Merry Wives), Tony nominee Manoel Felciano (Sweeney Todd), Jennifer Sánchez (Pretty Woman), Nathan Christopher, Stephen DeRosa (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus), Carson Elrod (Peter and The Starcatcher), Teresa Avia Lim (Junk), Louis Mustillo (Bartenders), Reg Rogers (Tootsie), and Allen Tedder (To Kill a Mockingbird).

Set in 1606 London, The Alchemist concerns a wealthy gentleman, who flees to the countryside. His trusted servant opens his house to a pair of con artists and sets up a den of criminal capitalism.

Playwright Hatcher and director Berger previously collaborated on the hit comedy The Government Inspector.

The production also had scenic design by Alexis Distler, costumes by Tilly Grimes, lighting by Cha See, sound by Greg Pliska, dialect and voice coaching by Deborah Hecht, and action movement by Rick Sordelet. Scholar Tanya Pollard served as dramaturg.

