Red Bull Theater Presents Virtual Reading of American Moor October 12

By Dan Meyer
Oct 12, 2020
 
The play by Keith Hamilton Cobb explores the intersection of Othello and BIPOC voices.

As part of its "Othello 2020" programming, Red Bull Theater presents a live stream reading of Keith Hamilton Cobb’s American Moor October 12. Staged at Off-Broadway in 2019, the play explores the intersection of Othello and BIPOC voices.

The reading begins at 7:30 PM ET above. A recording will remain available through October 16 at 7 PM ET.

Cobb and actor Josh Tyson, who starred in the production at Cherry Lane Theatre, reunite to offer an informal reading of the work from their respective homes. Ayana Workman reads stage directions.

American Moor takes audiences behind the scenes and into the audition room as a Black actor responds to the demands of a white director presuming to better understand one of Shakespeare’s most recognizable characters.

A post-performance interactive virtual discussion with the company, original director Kim Weild, and scholar Erika Lin, is scheduled for October 15 at 7:30 PM.

Othello 2020 continues with a reading of Anchuli Felicia King’s new play Keene October 19 and its four-part salon weekly seminar series that brings together a group of BIPOC artists to read and discuss Shakespeare’s work with scholar Ayanna Thompson. For more details, visit RedBullTheater.com.

