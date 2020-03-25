Red Bull to Live Stream Reunion Reading of ‘Tis Pity She’s a Whore

The cast of the 2015 staging will re-unite online for the live stream March 30.

Red Bull Theater will reunite the cast of its 2015 production of John Ford's 'Tis Pity She’s a Whore—online—March 30 for a free live stream of the Jacobean drama. The virtual event comes in the wake of Red Bull canceling their Revelation Reading Series; typically staged on Monday evenings at the Lucille Lortel Theatre throughout the season, the series has been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Red Bull's artistic director Jesse Berger will helm the online reading of ‘Tis Pity She’s a Whore at 7:30 PM ET at redbulltheater.com/live, on Facebook, and on Vimeo.

The cast will be made up of Matthew Amendt, Kelley Curran, Franchelle Stewart Dorn, Clifton Duncan, Ryan Farley, Ryan Garbayo, Philip Goodwin, Christopher Innvar, Amelia Pedlow, Everett Quinton, Rocco Sisto, Derek Smith, Auden Thornton, Tramell Tillmann, and Marc Vietor, all of whom will be virtually connected.

“Finding new ways to connect our artists and audience is essential to this uncertain time," shared Berger. "I’m thrilled to reunite the fantastic company of artists that brought this play to life with our 2015 Off-Broadway production for this unprecedented live stream occasion. Our goal is to engage our community with something stimulating and of genuine value. We’re not promising a finished performance, but rather a unique way to experience the crown jewel of Jacobean drama: ‘Tis Pity She’s a Whore.”

Red Bull's upcoming production of The Alchemist, scheduled to begin May 12, has been postponed. The adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher, directed by Jesse Berger, will be moved to the 2020–2021 season. Revelation Readings will resume on June 15 with Lynn Rosen's The Claudias.