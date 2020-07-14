Red Bull's Short Play Festival to Feature World Premieres by Jeremy O. Harris and Theresa Rebeck

The festival will be live streamed for free, featuring performances by Frankie J. Alvarez, Lilli Cooper, Charlayne Woodard, and more.

Red Bull Theater will live stream its 2020 Short New Play Festival as a free online benefit event July 20. The company's 10th annual festival of short works will feature new commissions from Slave Play writer Jeremy O. Harris and Theresa Rebeck (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Seminar), alongside six new plays by Ben Beckley, Avery Deutsch, Leah Maddrie, Jessica Moss, Matthew Park, and Mallory Jane Weiss.

The 2020 Short New Play Festival will stream July 20 at 7:30 PM ET at RedBullTheater.com. The evening will also include short interviews with the playwrights and host Craig Baldwin.

Mêlisa Annis, Vivienne Benesch, and Em Weinstein will direct a cast that features Ali Ahn (The Great Leap), Frankie J. Alvarez (Looking), Tony nominee Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Edmund Donovan (Greater Clements), William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Louisa Jacobson (The Gilded Age), Peter Francis James (Stuff Happens, The Lady from Dubuque), and Tony nominee Charlayne Woodard (Ain't Misbehavin').

The theme for this year's festival is "Private Lives," inspired by Noël Coward’s play of the same name.

"With a record number of playwrights (over 500!) responding to our call for open submissions, our judges had an embarrassment of riches to choose from," shares Jesse Berger, Red Bull's founder and artistic director. "The six selected plays—together with our two master playwright commissions—offer a wonderful smorgasbord of romance, drama, tragedy, satire, and farce. While we can’t share them live in person, we are very much looking forward to sharing them live online.”

