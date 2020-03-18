Regent’s Park Open Air Reschedules World Premiere of 101 Dalmatians Musical for 2021

Directed by Artistic Director Timothy Sheader, performances were scheduled to begin at the London venue May 16.

The Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of the new musical 101 Dalmatians, which was scheduled to run May 16– June 21 at the outdoor venue, has been postponed until the 2021 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The musical has been in development for two years with full casting about to be announced ahead of rehearsals starting later this month," according to a statement from the theatre. "The decision to delay the 2020 season, though unavoidable given the current global crisis, has been an extremely difficult one, and we are very mindful of all those associated with the production who now find themselves without work."

Olivier nominee Kate Fleetwood, who was Tony-nominated for her portrayal of Lady Macbeth opposite Patrick Stewart in the 2008 revival of the Shakespeare classic, had been announced to play Cruella de Vil. Based on Dodie Smith’s original story set in Regent’s Park, 101 Dalmatians has a book by Zinnie Harris and music and lyrics by Douglas Hodge. Artistic Director Timothy Sheader will direct.

The box office will be in contact with all ticket holders for the production, which will now run May 15–June 20, 2021.

The 2020 season is slated to resume June 27 with Romeo and Juliet, followed by daytime performances of Dragons and Mythical Beasts (August 11–September 6) and Carousel (July 31–September 19). The transfer of the venue's Evita is still set to begin a limited run at the Barbican June 27.

