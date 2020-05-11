Regent’s Park Open Air Season Postponed to 2021

The entire London season, set to originally kick off in May, has been rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in London has rescheduled its entire 2020 season to 2021. The news of the season postponement follows the earlier announcement, in March, that the first show of 2020—the new musical 101 Dalmatians—would be staged next spring in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 2020 season was originally slated to resume June 27 with Romeo and Juliet, followed by daytime performances of Dragons and Mythical Beasts (August 11–September 6) and Carousel (July 31–September 19). All three productions, as well as the previously scheduled MoreOutdoor events, will now take place in 2021.

“Whilst obviously unavoidable, it is incredibly sad that we are unable to open our theatre this summer for the first time since 1961," shares Artistic Director Timothy Sheader. "Our thoughts are with all those who were due to work with us this summer and our loyal audience. We are so grateful for the messages of support we have received over the past weeks and I am delighted that we have been able to reschedule all of our productions in 2021."

Sheader has encouraged support for the organization through either the purchasing of tickets for the 2021 season, an annual membership, or by making a donation. Visit OpenAirTheatre.com for more information.

