Regent’s Park Open Air to Reopen in August for Jesus Christ Superstar Concert

Along with new safety protocols, the venue capacity has been reduced.

After postponing its entire 2020 season to next year, London's Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre will reopen in August for a six-week run of Jesus Christ Superstar: The Concert. Along with new safety protocols, the venue capacity of the outdoor theatre has been reduced to 30 percent.

The special concert staging of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, previously seen at the venue in 2016 and 2017, will kick off August 14 and continue through September 27, with casting to be announced.

Directed by Timothy Sheader with co-direction by Denzel Westley-Sanderson, Jesus Christ Superstar: The Concert features choreography by Drew McOnie, design by Tom Scutt, fight direction by Kate Waters, sound design by Nick Lidster, casting by Will Burton and David Grindrod, and lighting by Lee Curran. Tom Deering is the show's musical supervisor, and Barbara Houseman is the associate director.

A series of one-off MOREoutdoor Mondays will also play throughout the concert run with comedy from Rob Beckett, Russell Brand, Jimmy Carr, Kerry Godliman, Judi Love, and Russell Kane.

Mischief Theatre, the company behind the Broadway and West End hit The Play That Goes Wrong, will present Mischief Movie Night, and Berk’s Nest will present Canned Laughter, a comedy fundraiser for London’s food banks with Suzi Ruffell, Sindhu Vee, Olga Koch, Gabby Best, and more to be announced.

Visit OpenAirTheatre.com for more information on the upcoming programming.

