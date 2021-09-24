Reggie D. White Wins 2nd Annual Colman Domingo Award

The multidisciplinary artist will receive a cash stipend and development opportunities with The Vineyard Theatre.

Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre, in partnership with Tony-nominated actor-playwright-director Colman Domingo, has named Reggie D. White the recipient of the 2021 Colman Domingo Award, given annually to a multi-faceted Black male theatre artist.

White will receive a cash stipend, workshops and other developmental opportunities, access to writing and studio space, mentorship, and the ongoing support of The Vineyard. Last year, he co-conceived and appeared in Vineyard Theatre's virtual piece Lessons in Survival.

"Reggie D. White is a true multi-hyphenate artist—a triple-threat performer, director, educator, and playwright, whose ability to illuminate our shared humanity shines through his work," said Sarah Stern and Douglas Aibel, co-artistic directors of The Vineyard. "We look forward immensely to collaborating with him as an artist-in-residence, and to the stories that he will tell."

The award was seeded in 2019 from the longtime collaboration between The Vineyard and theatremaker Domingo. “It has been my hope to support the next generation of multi-hyphenate theatre artists in some impactful way. Not only by mentorship, but with a financial award. I knew that this was a perfect partnership with Vineyard Theatre which has been a New York home for me for over 10 years," he said. "I've watched Reggie blossom into an artist of true conviction and grace. He is a born leader and innovator. I look forward to seeing what he creates next."

York Walker was the inaugural recipient of the award in 2020.