Regina Taylor's VOTE! Will Explore the Intersection of the Black Community and Politics

Taylor will direct and curate four short works for a live streaming theatre festival.

A new theatre festival will live stream four new works that explore the Black community’s relationship with the political process. Regina Taylor's VOTE!, presented by The Oaks Collective, will premiere October 1 at 7:30 PM ET on HowlRound.com .

Taylor curates and directs three works written by young BIPOC writers: Peace, Be a Woman by Jasmine Matthews; For Liberty, For Justice, For All by Cris Eli Blak; and The End by Bonnie Scott—as well as her own Ash from The Black Album. The evening also serves as a call to action to motivate people to register and vote.

The performances, hosted by Playbill’s Social Media Director Felicia Fitzpatrick (host of the podcast (Call and Response), the performances will star members of The Oaks Collective and other artists. A post-show discussion, with panelists including Taylor, Napoleon Bracy, Jesuorobo Enobakhare, Jr., Jocelyn Prince, Alana Bell, and D. Wambui Richardson, will follow; Eddie Francis moderates.