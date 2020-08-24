Regional Productions of The Inheritance, Les Blancs, More Host Video Auditions

Find your next job with self-tape audition opportunities for shows across the country.

From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the go-to online source for careers in theatre. You can browse the full list of industry jobs in our extensive Job Listings database.

With theatres dark for the time being, casting directors are encouraging performers to send in video auditions. Here's a selection of upcoming Equity auditions around America, in chronological order by submission deadline.

READ: How to Create Your Best Self-Tape Audition

FULLY COMMITTED

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 08.24.20)

LES BLANCS

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE: 08.30.20)

ARGYLE THEATRE 2020-21 SECOND HALF OF SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 08.31.20)

THE INHERITANCE

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 09.02.20)

PLAYFEST 2020

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (09.03.20)

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE RADIO PLAY

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 09.09.20)

THEATRESQUARED 2020-21 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 09.11.20)

Have a casting notice or job advertisement? Please visit our "post a job" page and begin your search for the perfect applicant.