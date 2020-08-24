Regional Productions of The Inheritance, Les Blancs, More Host Video Auditions

toggle menu
toggle search form
Call Board   Regional Productions of The Inheritance, Les Blancs, More Host Video Auditions
By Playbill Staff
Aug 24, 2020
 
Find your next job with self-tape audition opportunities for shows across the country.
The Call Board Auditions HR

From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the go-to online source for careers in theatre. You can browse the full list of industry jobs in our extensive Job Listings database.

With theatres dark for the time being, casting directors are encouraging performers to send in video auditions. Here's a selection of upcoming Equity auditions around America, in chronological order by submission deadline.

READ: How to Create Your Best Self-Tape Audition

FULLY COMMITTED
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 08.24.20)

LES BLANCS
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE: 08.30.20)

ARGYLE THEATRE 2020-21 SECOND HALF OF SEASON
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 08.31.20)

THE INHERITANCE
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 09.02.20)

PLAYFEST 2020
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (09.03.20)

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE RADIO PLAY
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 09.09.20)

THEATRESQUARED 2020-21 SEASON
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 09.11.20)

Have a casting notice or job advertisement? Please visit our "post a job" page and begin your search for the perfect applicant.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.