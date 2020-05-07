Release Date Set for Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn, Featuring Tony Kushner, Nathan Lane, More

By Dan Meyer
May 07, 2020
 
The documentary from Ivy Meeropol—Ethel and Julius Rosenberg's grandchild—will air on HBO.
The new documentary about the real-life Roy Cohn, a key character in Tony Kushner's Angels in America, will air on HBO June 19. Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn, features archival footage of the contentious litigator, plus talking head interviews with Kushner, Nathan Lane (who won a Tony for playing Cohn in the recent Angels in America revival), John Waters, Cindy Adams, and Alan Dershowitz.

Ivy Meeropol, whose grandparents are Ethel and Julius Rosenberg, directed the film, which covers Cohn's time as Senator Joseph McCarthy's chief counsel in the '50s to his mentorship of Donald J. Trump in the '80s. Meeropol set out to find out more about the man who defined American social conservatism, despite the proof of his homosexuality.

The film has already made rounds on the festival circuit in 2019, playing at the New York Film Festival, Double Exposure Film Festival, and Double Exposure Film Festival.

Cohn and Ethel Rosenberg are the only real-life figure to appear in Kushner's play, the later appearing in spectral form.

