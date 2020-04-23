Release Date Set for Frankie! Concept Album, Featuring Caitlin Kinnunen, Jason Gotay, More

The new musical, about a lesbian teenager coming of age, includes music and lyrics by 16-year-old Elise Marra.

Broadway Records will release the concept album for Frankie! May 29, featuring Caitlin Kinnunen in the title role. Inspired by true events, the musical centers on a teenage lesbian coming of age—with a mentally checked-out mother—who contracts a mysterious illness, creating the revival of her dreams.

Tony nominee Kinnunen (The Prom) is joined by Jason Gotay (Evita, Between the Lines), Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill), Autumn Hurlbert (Legally Blonde), Allie Trimm (13), Delphi Borich (Cinderella), and Grammy-winning percussionist Jacquelene Acevedo (American Utopia). The new musical is written by 16-year-old Elise Marra.

The concept album was recorded at 2nd Story Sound with casting by Eisenberg/Beans Casting. Ashley Kate Adams of AKA Studio Productions and Mitchell Walker produced the album, with Joe Barros directing and Benjamin Weiss music directing.

