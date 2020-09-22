Release Date Set for The West Wing Reunion on HBO Max; Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Guest Stars Announced

Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Bradley Whitford, and more are returning to the White House.

The West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will debut on HBO Max October 15, just two weeks ahead of the U.S. presidential election. The previously announced event will also feature act breaks with Hamilton and In The Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, and President Bill Clinton. In addition, W.G. Snuffy Walden will play the series' score on the guitar with The Avett Brothers, closing out the special.

The main event features a reunion of The West Wing cast members Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney, and Richard Schiff to present a staged production of Season 3’s “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode.

Filming is set to take place in October at Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theatre, using COVID Safe Way Forward protocols.

Series creator Aaron Sorkin 9whose stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird played Broadway up until the coronavirus shutdown) wrote original material for the event with Thomas Schlamme directing. The episode being adapted follows the president and his staff in the hours leading up to the first vote cast in a New Hampshire primary election.

The special serves as a benefit to the Michelle Obama-founded When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization that aims to increase voter participation in all elections. WarnerMedia will make a donation in honor of the occasion.

Casey Patterson Entertainment produces in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Sorkin, Schlamme, and Casey Patterson are the executive producers with Rob Paine as co-executive producer.