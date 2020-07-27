Release Date Set for Waitress Star Lucie Jones' West End Solo Concert Live Album

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Release Date Set for Waitress Star Lucie Jones' West End Solo Concert Live Album
By Ryan McPhee
Jul 27, 2020
 
The X Factor and musical theatre favorite was joined by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra.
Lucie_Jones_Eurovision_2017_HR
Oleg Batrak/Shutterstock.com

Waitress star Lucie Jones' solo concert at the Adelphi Theatre (which was the London home of the musical) will be released as an album September 25.

The Live Here Now release will be available as both a standard CD and a two-disc deluxe package.

The one-night-only event, also featuring the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, took place February 16, 2020. Special guests included fellow Welsh stage favorite John Owen Jones (Les Misérables) and Jones' Waitress co-star Marisha Wallace.

The set list included "Don’t Rain On My Parade" from Funny Girl, "A Summer in Ohio" from The Last 5 Years, Waitress' "She Used to Be Mine," "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2, and a new arrangement of Jones' Eurovision hit "Never Give Up On You."

After a breakout performance on Series 6 of the U.K.'s The X Factor in 2009, Jones went on to appear on the U.K. stage in such shows as Les Misérables, We Will Rock You, American Psycho, Legally Blonde, Rent, and The Wedding Singer. She represented the U.K in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2017.

The concert was produced by Adam Blanshay Productions, with the live album is sponsored by Alpha Club.

Lucie Jones, Ashley Roberts, and Blake Harrison in London's Waitress

Lucie Jones, Ashley Roberts, and Blake Harrison in London's Waitress

10 PHOTOS
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Marisha Wallace, Lucie Jones, and Ashley Roberts Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lucie Jones Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lucie Jones and Cast Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lucie Jones, Ashley Roberts, and Marisha Wallace Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lucie Jones and Cast Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
David Hunter and Lucie Jones Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Blake Harrison and Cast Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Black Harrison and Ashley Roberts Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ashley Roberts, Lucie Jones, and Marisha Wallace Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ashley Roberts and Blake Harrison Johan Persson
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
London News
Read interviews with luminaries of the stage.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.