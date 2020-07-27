Release Date Set for Waitress Star Lucie Jones' West End Solo Concert Live Album

The X Factor and musical theatre favorite was joined by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra.

Waitress star Lucie Jones' solo concert at the Adelphi Theatre (which was the London home of the musical) will be released as an album September 25.

The Live Here Now release will be available as both a standard CD and a two-disc deluxe package.

The one-night-only event, also featuring the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, took place February 16, 2020. Special guests included fellow Welsh stage favorite John Owen Jones (Les Misérables) and Jones' Waitress co-star Marisha Wallace.

The set list included "Don’t Rain On My Parade" from Funny Girl, "A Summer in Ohio" from The Last 5 Years, Waitress' "She Used to Be Mine," "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2, and a new arrangement of Jones' Eurovision hit "Never Give Up On You."

After a breakout performance on Series 6 of the U.K.'s The X Factor in 2009, Jones went on to appear on the U.K. stage in such shows as Les Misérables, We Will Rock You, American Psycho, Legally Blonde, Rent, and The Wedding Singer. She represented the U.K in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2017.

The concert was produced by Adam Blanshay Productions, with the live album is sponsored by Alpha Club.

