Relive a Concert From Broadway Alum Mauricio Martinez at Feinstein's/54 Below May 23

The #54BelowAtHome series continues with the star of On Your Feet! and more.

A broadcast of On Your Feet! star Mauricio Martinez's 2018 concert De Mexico to Broadway at Feinstein's/54 Below will stream May 23 at 6:30 PM as part of the venue's #54BelowAtHome series. Check it out above or on the Feinstein’s/54 Below YouTube page.

Martinez was most recently seen in Paper Mill Playhouse's production of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber. In addition to playing Emilio Estevez on the Great White Way in the Gloria Estefan jukebox musical On Your Feet!, he also conquered the role on the national tour.

In this concert, the Mexican star of theatre, music, and television returns to Feinstein’s/54 Below, taking the audience on a musical journey of his life, career, and his love affair with New York. Martinez is a household name in Latin America, starring as the leading man in the Mexico productions of Beauty and The Beast, Saturday Night Fever, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity, The Last 5 Years, and A View From The Bridge.

In addition to playing songs from his previous roles and two studio albums, Martinez also shares intimate memories.

Serving as the concert's musical director is Jaime Lozano with special guests Orfeh (Legally Blonde) and Mariand Torres (In Transit, Wicked).

