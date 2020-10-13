Relive a Real Court Case October 13 in Why Would I Dare?: The Trial of Crystal Mason

The virtual presentation stars Crystal Dickinson as a woman accused of casting a fraudulent vote in the 2016 election.

Audiences can revisit an election-based court trial October 13 with Why Would I Dare?: The Trial of Crystal Mason from The Commissary, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, and New Neighborhood. The virtual reading incorporates the official transcript from a 2018 case involving a woman who attempted to vote in the 2016 election, but was arrested and accused of casting a fraudulent vote.

Broadway alum Crystal Dickinson (Clybourne Park) stars in the title role as the Black mother fighting against another five years in prison. Joining her in the cast are Peter Gerety, Peter Mark Kendall, Shane McRae, and Tony nominee Marin Ireland. The project is conceived by director Tyler Thomas, Ireland, Kendall, and Reggie White.

Why Would I Dare?: The Trial of Crystal Mason includes production design by You-Shin Chen and sound design by Megumi Katayama. Rounding out the creative team are associate director Rebecca Kenigsberg and production stage manager Clarissa Marie Ligon, with special thanks to Talene Monahon and Dan Aibel.

Regional theaters across the country are partnering on this event, including Celebration Theatre, Dorset Theatre Festival, Fonseca Theatre, Geffen Playhouse, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Luna Stage, Marin Theatre Company, Mirrorbox Theatre, Delaware’s Resident Ensemble Players, Round House Theatre, Studio Theatre (DC), and Warehouse Theatre.