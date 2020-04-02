Relive Highlights From Tracie Bennett's Tony-Nominated Performance as Judy Garland in End of the Rainbow

The Peter Quilter drama, about Judy Garland's final concerts in London, opened at the Belasco Theatre April 2, 2012.

Tracie Bennett, recently in the West End revival of Follies as Carlotta, made her Broadway debut as Judy Garland when End of the Rainbow opened at the Belasco Theatre April 2, 2012.

The Olivier Award-winning drama, co-starring Michael Cumpsty, Tom Pelphrey, and Jay Russell, finds the beloved The Wizard of Oz and A Star Is Born Oscar nominee struggling to make a final comeback in December 1968, readying for what would become her final concert appearances at London's Talk of the Town. Written by Peter Quilter and directed by Terry Johnson, in End of the Rainbow the past remains present and Garland's demons perpetually threaten to overwhelm her as she sings, jokes, cries, and gives her all for the audience's adulation.

Bennett's tour-de-force performance earned her a Tony Award nomination, and her performances of signature Garland songs were preserved on an original cast album. Check out her transformation into Garland in the video above.

The play also served as the source material for the 2019 Judy Garland movie Judy, which earned star Renée Zellweger an Academy Award.