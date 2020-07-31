Relive the 2016 Broadway Revival of Cats

The Trevor Nunn–helmed production opened at the Neil Simon Theatre July 31, 2016.

A decade and a half after the original musical closed on Broadway, Cats returned to the Main Stem in a Trevor Nunn-helmed production. The revival, featuring choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler based on Gillian Lynne’s original work, opened at the Neil Simon Theatre July 31, 2016. The production played 16 previews and 593 performances before closing December 30, 2017.

Based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, a book of poems by T.S. Eliot, Cats immerses the audience in the world of nocturnal “Jellicle Cats.” Eliot’s poems are brought to life as the felines dance and sing about their singular characteristics before gathering for the Jellicle Ball at which one among them is chosen to ascend to the “Heaviside Layer.” The musical features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics from Eliot's poems.

Relive the 2016 Revival of Cats on Broadway Relive the 2016 Revival of Cats on Broadway 24 PHOTOS

The revival starred Leona Lewis as Grizabella, Guiseppe Bausilio as Carbuckety, Quentin Earl Darrington as Victor/Old Deuteronomy, Jeremy Davis as Skimbleshanks, Kim Fauré as Demeter, Sara Jean Ford as Jellylorum, Lili Froehlich as Electra, Daniel Gaymon as Plato/Macavity, Shonica Gooden as Rumpleteazer, Cristopher Gurr as Peter/Bustopher Jones/Asparagus, Tyler Hanes as Bill Bailey/Rum Tum Tugger, Andy Huntington Jones as Munkustrap, Eloise Kropp as Jennanydots, Kolton Krouse as Tumblebrutus, Jess LePrott as Mungojerrie, Georgina Pazcoguin as Victoria, Emily Pyneburg as Cassandra, Arianna Rosario as Sillabub, Ahmad Simmons as Alonzo, Christine Cornish Smith as Bombalurina, Corey John Snide as Coricopat, Emily Tate as Tantomile, Ricky Ubeda as Mistoffelees, and Sharrood Williams with Richard Todd Adams, Aaron J. Albano, Jessica Hendy, Madison Mitchell, Nathan Patrick Morgan, and Megan Ort as the Cats Chorus.

Cats featured scenic and costume design by John Napier, lighting design by Natasha Katz, projection design by Brad Peterson, and sound design by Mick Potter with stage management by Ira Mont, Jennifer Rogers, and David Sugarman. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/Cats.