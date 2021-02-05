Relive the Brandy and Whitney Houston-Led Cinderella With These Production Photos

By Playbill Staff
Feb 05, 2021
 
The 1997 film adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic is set to begin streaming on Disney+ February 12.
Jason Alexander, Paolo Montalban, Brandy Norwood, Whitney Houston, Bernadette Peters, Natalie Desselle Reid, and Veanne Cox in <i>Cinderella</i>
Jason Alexander, Paolo Montalban, Brandy Norwood, Whitney Houston, Bernadette Peters, Natalie Desselle Reid, and Veanne Cox in Cinderella Disney

As previously announced, the popular made-for-TV presentation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, starring Brandy Norwood and Whitney Houston, will begin streaming on Disney+ February 12, after years of clamoring from fans to get the film online.

Initially aired November 2, 1997, as part of the Wonderful World of Disney lineup on ABC, the film features Brandy as Cinderella opposite the late Houston as the Fairy Godmother, with a number of theatre luminaries rounding out the cast. Bernadette Peters co-stars as the Stepmother with Veanne Cox and the late Natalie Desselle as Stepsisters Calliope and Minerva, respectively. Whoopi Goldberg plays Queen Constantina, with Victor Garber as King Maximillian, Paolo Montalbán as Prince Christopher, and Jason Alexander as the valet Lionel.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella is directed by Robert Iscove and written by Robert L. Freedman, based on Oscar Hammerstein II’s original book. Houston (who originally optioned the project to star as Cinderella but passed the torch along to Brandy after years of development shakeups) co–executive produced with Debra Martin Chase, Craig Zadan, and Neil Meron. Chris Montan was a producer, and Robyn Crawford was an associate producer.

The creative team included choreographer Rob Marshall (five years before his Hollywood success with Chicago), costume designer Ellen Mirojnick, and music director Paul Bogaev. In 1998, Cinderella scored seven Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including one win for the Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program going to production designer Randy Ser, art director Edward L. Rubin, and set decorator Julie Kaye Fanton.

