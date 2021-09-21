Relive the Curtain Up! Outdoor Theatre Festival in Times Square With These Showstopping Photos

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 21, 2021
 
The celebration of Broadway’s return played the theatre district September 17-19.
Curtain Up_Finale Concert_2021_HR
Curtain Up! Marc J. Franklin

Curtain Up!, the free three-day outdoor theatre festival in Times Square commemorating the return of Broadway after the COVID-19 shutdown, kicked off September 17. The festival took place on Broadway in NYC stretching between 45th and 48th Streets. Twenty-two unique events ran on stages in Duffy Square (7th Avenue and 47th Street) and outside the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel (1535 Broadway).

The Curtain Up! festivities began September 17 with a special kick-off hosted by upcoming Chicken & Biscuits stars Norm Lewis and Michael Urie, with performances by Brian Stokes Mitchell and Jessica Vosk. The lineup also included U.S. Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and representatives from Playbill, The Broadway League, the NYC Mayor's Office, and the Times Square Alliance. Following the kick-off, the festival featured a Dear White People panel presented by Netflix, the Playbill Variety Show, Jimmy Awards Reunion Concert!, and more.

Curtain Up! continued through September 19 with highlights including a ¡Viva Broadway! celebration, a spotlight on the seven new works by Black playwrights arriving on the Main Stem this fall, and more. Throughout the festival, Curtain Up! welcomed throughout special guests including Harriet Cole, Robin De Jesús, Gabriela Garcia, Katrina Lenk, Jamie Lozano, Douglas Lyons, Bianca Marroquín, Charlotte St. Martin, John McDaniel, Luis Miranda, Antoinette Nwandu, Lynn Nottage, Lauren Reid, Mo Rocca, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Luis Salgado, Kennan Scott II, Emilio Sosa, Sergio Trujillo, and Eric Ulloa, and more.

Day One

01_Curtain_Up_Day_One_2021_HR.jpg
Curtain Up! Marc J. Franklin
11_Curtain_Up_Day_One_2021_HR.jpg
Curtain Up! Marc J. Franklin
13_Curtain_Up_Day_One_2021_HR.jpg
Curtain Up! Marc J. Franklin
14_Curtain_Up_Day_One_2021_HR.jpg
Michael Urie and Norm Lewis at the official Curtain Up! kick-off Marc J. Franklin
15_Curtain_Up_Day_One_2021_HR.jpg
Charlotte St. Martin at the official Curtain Up! kick-off Marc J. Franklin
16_Curtain_Up_Day_One_2021_HR.jpg
Alex Birsh at the official Curtain Up! kick-off Marc J. Franklin
17_Curtain_Up_Day_One_2021_HR.jpg
Alex Birsh and Phil Birsh at the official Curtain Up! kick-off Marc J. Franklin
18_Curtain_Up_Day_One_2021_HR.jpg
Michael Urie at the official Curtain Up! kick-off Marc J. Franklin
19_Curtain_Up_Day_One_2021_HR.jpg
Norm Lewis at the official Curtain Up! kick-off Marc J. Franklin
20_Curtain_Up_Day_One_2021_HR.jpg
Tom Harris at the official Curtain Up! kick-off Marc J. Franklin
Day Two

Curtain Up_Day Two_2021_HR
The Broadway Morning Warm-Up Daniel Rader
Curtain Up_Day Two_2021_HR
The Broadway Morning Warm-Up Daniel Rader
Curtain Up_Day Two_2021_HR
The Broadway Morning Warm-Up Daniel Rader
Curtain Up_Day Two_2021_HR
The Broadway Morning Warm-Up Daniel Rader
Curtain Up_Day Two_2021_HR
The Broadway Morning Warm-Up Daniel Rader
Curtain Up_Day Two_2021_HR
Chryssie Whitehead at The Broadway Morning Warm-Up Daniel Rader
Curtain Up_Day Two_2021_HR
Chryssie Whitehead and Alexis Carra at The Broadway Morning Warm-Up Daniel Rader
Curtain Up_Day Two_2021_HR
Jan Friedlander Svendsen with Freestyle Love Supreme's Anthony Veneziale, Tarik Davis, Kaila Mullady, and James Monroe Iglehart at Wake Up, Broadway!, presented by the Broadway Podcast Network Daniel Rader
Curtain Up_Day Two_Black to Broadway – It’s “Play” Time!_2021_Keenan Scott II, Lynn Nottage, Douglas Lyons, and Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu_HR
Anthony Veneziale at Wake Up, Broadway!, presented by the Broadway Podcast Network Daniel Rader
Curtain Up_Day Two_2021_HR
Tarik Davis at Wake Up, Broadway!, presented by the Broadway Podcast Network Daniel Rader
Day Three

Curtain Up_Finale Concert_2021_HR
Drew Shade, Kim Exum, and Ngozi Anyanwu with Off Book: The Black Theatre Podcast! at Wake Up Broadway! presented by the Broadway Podcast Network Marc J. Franklin
Curtain Up_Finale Concert_2021_HR
Drew Shade at Off Book: The Black Theatre Podcast! at Wake Up Broadway! presented by the Broadway Podcast Network Marc J. Franklin
Curtain Up_Finale Concert_2021_HR
Kim Exum at Off Book: The Black Theatre Podcast! at Wake Up Broadway! presented by the Broadway Podcast Network Marc J. Franklin
Curtain Up_Finale Concert_2021_HR
Ngozi Anyanwu at Off Book: The Black Theatre Podcast! at Wake Up Broadway! presented by the Broadway Podcast Network Marc J. Franklin
Curtain Up_Finale Concert_2021_HR
Matt Manuel at Off Book: The Black Theatre Podcast! at Wake Up Broadway! presented by the Broadway Podcast Network Marc J. Franklin
Curtain Up_Finale Concert_2021_HR
Ayanna Prescod and Christian Lewis at Wake Up Broadway! presented by the Broadway Podcast Network Marc J. Franklin
Curtain Up_Finale Concert_2021_HR
Curtain Up! Marc J. Franklin
Curtain Up_Finale Concert_2021_HR
Charlotte St. Martin at the Curtain Up: This is Broadway! Finale Concert Marc J. Franklin
Curtain Up_Finale Concert_2021_HR
Lauren Reid at the Curtain Up: This is Broadway! Finale Concert Marc J. Franklin
Curtain Up_Finale Concert_2021_HR
Tom Harris at the Curtain Up: This is Broadway! Finale Concert Marc J. Franklin
In addition to the mainstage events, the piano bar welcomed Broadway sing-a-longs, live podcast recordings, and concerts from Joe Iconis, Jason Robert Brown, Joshua Henry, A.J. Holmes, and Lauren Molina.

The festival culminated in the Curtain Up: This is Broadway! Finale Concert hosted by Jelani Alladin (Frozen), featuring performers from 23 Main Stem shows, including musicals like Caroline, or Change, Company, Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill, Mrs Doubtfire, Six, Waitress, and Wicked, in addition to plays like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Thoughts of a Colored Man.

To honor the occasion, Playbill also created a specially customized Playbill to serve as the Guide To All-Things Curtain Up! that was handed out to attendees throughout Times Square during the event, with a virtual copy available on the website.

Curtain Up! was produced by Playbill, in partnership with The Broadway League, the Times Square Alliance, and presented by title sponsor Prudential; sponsored in part by Lexus, Netflix, and United Airlines; with additional support from Audible. Live music provided by Music Performance Trust Fund (MPTF). Additional support for Curtain Up! was provided by the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment.

