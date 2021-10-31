Relive the Original Broadway Cast of Beetlejuice Playing a Halloween Round of Playbill—The Game Show

Join Jill Abramovitz, Kelvin Moon Loh, and Elliott Mattox as they test their knowledge of spooky Broadway shows.

It’s Halloween, so who better than the original Broadway cast of Beetlejuice to haunt this episode of Playbill—The Game Show? Watch cast members Jill Abramovitz, Kelvin Moon Loh, and Elliott Mattox and find out who gets tricked, and who wins all the treats!

Join host Felicia Fitzpatrick as she tests the actors'—and your—knowledge of spooky Broadway shows.

Beetlejuice, featuring a score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, centers on “strange and unusual” teen Lydia Deetz as she encounters the recently deceased couple that previously resided in her new home—and a certain freelance bio-exorcist with a taste for chaos.

The Alex Timbers-helmed show originally opened on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre in April 2019. Later that year, the production announced it would close in June 2020, with the revival of The Music Man readying to occupy the Shubert Organization-owned venue. The musical effectively closed a few weeks earlier, however, taking its final bow March 11 before the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The musical adaptation of the Tim Burton film will reopen at a new home—Broadway’s Marriott Marquis Theatre—beginning April 8, 2022.

Casting for the return engagement will be announced later. At the time of closing, the Winter Garden starred Alex Brightman in his Tony-nominated title performance and Presley Ryan as Lydia.

The production, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures and Langley Park Productions, also features choreography by Connor Gallalgher, music supervision and orchestrations by Kris Kukul, sets by David Korins, costumes by William Ivey Long, lighting by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Peter Hylenski, projections by Peter Nigrini, and puppetry by Michael Curry. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman of Telsey + Company.