Remembering and Celebrating Alex Trebek With 9 Broadway Jeopardy! Categories

In honor of the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who passed away on November 8 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, Playbill is looking back at some of the Broadway categories showcased on the beloved game show.
From Hamilton and Wicked to Main Stem debuts and the Tony Awards, here are nine of the best Broadway categorizes on Jeopardy!. Test your knowledge along with the contestants below.
Hamilton
The Tony Awards
Songs From Broadway Musicals
Broadway Debuts
Wicked (in honor of its 10th Anniversary)
Disney on Broadway
On Broadway (2016)
Broadway 2017