Remembering and Celebrating Alex Trebek With 9 Broadway Jeopardy! Categories

By Dan Meyer
Nov 09, 2020
 
From Hamilton to the Tony Awards, the late Jeopardy! host frequently challenged his contestants on theatre knowledge.
In honor of the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who passed away on November 8 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, Playbill is looking back at some of the Broadway categories showcased on the beloved game show.

From Hamilton and Wicked to Main Stem debuts and the Tony Awards, here are nine of the best Broadway categorizes on Jeopardy!. Test your knowledge along with the contestants below.

Hamilton


The Tony Awards


Songs From Broadway Musicals


Broadway Debuts


The Phantom of the Opera


Wicked (in honor of its 10th Anniversary)


Disney on Broadway


On Broadway (2016)


Broadway 2017

