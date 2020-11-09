Remembering and Celebrating Alex Trebek With 9 Broadway Jeopardy! Categories

From Hamilton to the Tony Awards, the late Jeopardy! host frequently challenged his contestants on theatre knowledge.

In honor of the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who passed away on November 8 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, Playbill is looking back at some of the Broadway categories showcased on the beloved game show.

From Hamilton and Wicked to Main Stem debuts and the Tony Awards, here are nine of the best Broadway categorizes on Jeopardy!. Test your knowledge along with the contestants below.

Hamilton





The Tony Awards





Songs From Broadway Musicals





Broadway Debuts





The Phantom of the Opera





Wicked (in honor of its 10th Anniversary)





Disney on Broadway





On Broadway (2016)





Broadway 2017

