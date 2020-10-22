Remote Performance Rights Released for A Killer Party

The murder mystery musical premiered earlier this year as a nine-episode streaming series.

Remoote performance rights for A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, both live and pre-recorded, are now available in the U.S. and Canada. The release follows Music Theatre International's acquisition of the title earlier this year.

With a score by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and a book by Kait Kerrigan and Rachel Axler, A Killer Party pays homage to classic Agatha Christie-style murder mysteries with a story that sees a greenhorn detective interviewing actors at a failing Minnesota theatre after their artistic director ends up dead at the first read through of an immersive murder mystery dinner party.

The work, which premiered in August as an eight-epiosde streaming series, was specifically designed to be produced with actors each in their own remote spaces, making A Killer Party an ideal title for theatres looking to move performances online in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The full streaming series, which starred such Broadway favorites as Michael James Scott, Jessica Keenan-Wynn, Jeremy Jordan, Carolee Carmello, and Laura Osnes, is available at AKillerPartyMusical.com.

Scott will be joined by YouTube star Kat Steele for a live, online pajama party October 28, talking their favorite moments and episodes from A Killer Party and more. Reservations for this event are available through TodayTix.

MTI-supplied materials for productions of the title include an actor scrip, director's guide with tips on presenting the show online, the piano-vocal score, a logo pack, rehearsal and performance accompaniment tracks, prop assets, and a credits video—all delivered digitally.

"The release of A Killer Party marks a new milestone for MTI in terms of meeting our customers’ needs," says MTI President and CEO Drew Cohen. "This is a show created by artists for artists, and in just over three months since its debut online, we’ve put together a fantastic set of materials, providing groups with everything they need to produce this madcap murder mystery. We know that high schools and community theatres who are hungry for great content that can be produced safely and remotely during this public health crisis will find that A Killer Party is a perfect solution."