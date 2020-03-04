Ren Dara Santiago’s The Siblings Play Begins at Rattlestick Off-Broadway

The Jenna Worsham–helmed premiere marks the professional playwriting debut of Fila-Rican playwright Santiago

Performances begin March 4 at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater for the world premiere of Ren Dara Santiago’s The Siblings Play. Directed by Jenna Worsham (Agnes) the new work marks the professional playwriting debut of Fila-Rican playwright Santiago.

Set in a rent-stabilized Harlem apartment in 2014, The Siblings Play follows three teenagers left to raise each other in their parents' absence. The play looks at the ways in which they protect, love, fight, and diminish in the wake of their family history; and the complexity of what it means to grow up with parents who are too young to be parents in the first place.

Worsham directs a company made up of Dalia Davi, Cindy De La Cruz, Mateo Ferro, Andy Lucien, and Ed Ventura.

The Siblings Play, which runs through April 5, is a co-presentation from Rattlestick, piece by piece productions, and Rising Phoenix Repertory.

The creative team is made up of set designer Angelica Borrero, lighting designer Zach Blane, sound designer Michael Costagliola, costume designer Andy Jean, props master Rhys Roffey, and fight choreographers Gerardo Rodriguez and Sean Griffin. Ludmila “ludji” Brito is the assistant director, and Jessica Kidwell is the production stage manager.

The Siblings Play is working with six community partners, Counseling in the Schools, The Drama Club, Healing Tree, New York Foundling, Student Leadership Network, and The Possible Project on a series of post-show conversations, student matinees, and work experience.