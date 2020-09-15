Renée Elise Goldsberry and Ashley Park to Lead All-Star Broadway Student Summit

The three-day event connects theatre students worldwide with Broadway artists for online workshops and events.

Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry and Tony nominee Ashley Park will lead Broadway Teaching Group's Broadway Student Summit, a three-day event that connects theatre students around the world with Broadway artists for online educational workshops and events.

This year's workshops include a private "Meet the Artist" session with Goldsberry, Song Interpretation with Park, Musical Theatre Auditioning with Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away) and Rashidra Scott (Company), Music with Hamilton music director Ian Weinberg, Dance with Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton), Acting with Hamilton associate director Mark Schneider, and Stage Magic with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child illusions associate Skylar Fox. The summit will also include daily warm-up sessions, trivia games, and a Broadway-themed costume party with School of Rock associate choreographer Patrick O'Neill.

Tuition for the event, scheduled for October 10-12, is $350. For more information and to register, visit BroadwayTeachingGroup.com.