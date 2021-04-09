Renée Elise Goldsberry Eyes Marvel's She-Hulk Series on Disney+

By Dan Meyer
Apr 09, 2021
 
The Hamilton Tony winner also stars in the upcoming comedy series Girls5Eva.
Renée Elise Goldsberry Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Hamilton Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry is currently in talks to join Marvel's upcoming She-Hulk. Deadline reports that she would play a character named Amelia on the Disney+ series.

Playing attorney Jennifer Walters (a.k.a. She-Hulk) is Broadway alum and Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany (Network, Orphan Black). Unlike her cousin Bruce Banner, Jennifer maintains her cool intellect when transformed. Ginger Gonzaga co-stars as Jennifer’s best friend in the series, which is being billed as a legal comedy, with Tony nominee Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth also set to return to the Marvel universe.

This is the latest screen project for Goldsberry, who has landed a number of TV roles lately. She’ll play Wickie in the upcoming Peacock comedy Girls5Eva opposite Sara Bareilles, Ashley Park, Busy Phillips, and Paula Pell. She’ll also lend her vocal talent to the Disney Jr. series Eureka!. Last year, the film capture of Hamilton, featuring Goldsberry's Tony-winning performance as Angelica Schuyler, landed on Disney+.

