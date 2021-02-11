Reneé Elise Goldsberry, Tonya Pinkins, More Return to Soap Opera Roots February 11 for Broadway Cares

ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway streams at 8 PM ET.

Tony winners Reneé Elise Goldsberry and Tonya Pinkins, along with more ABC soap opera stars like Susan Lucci and Cameron Mathison, virtually reunite February 11 for a benefit concert to support Broadway Cares.

ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway streams at 8 PM ET on BroadwayCares.org . The event is available to streaming through February 15.

From 2005–2011, the stars took the stage at New York City’s Town Hall one night each year for ABC Daytime Salutes Broadway Cares. Ten years after that final performance, performers revisit their performances as they help raise money for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The streaming event is directed by John Dietrich, who also directed each of the live stage performances. Over its seven-year run, the benefit concerts raised a $1.85 million.

The star-studded concert lineup includes performances by Bobbie Eakes, Melissa Claire Egan, Vincent Irizarry, Eva La Rue, Susan Lucci, Cameron Mathison, Tonya Pinkins, Eden Riegel, Chrishell Stause and Walt Willey from All My Children; Kristen Alderson, Melissa Archer, Kathy Brier, Kassie DePaiva, BethAnn Fuenmayor, David Gregory, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Catherine Hickland, Mark Lawson, Hillary B. Smith, Jason Tam, Brittany Underwood and Bree Williamson from One Life To Live; and Bradford Anderson, Brandon Barash, Steve Burton, Anthony Geary, Finola Hughes and Laura Wright from General Hospital. Whoopi Goldberg offers a special welcome message.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.