Renée Elise Goldsberry Will Star in What If?, Directed by Billy Porter

The coming-of-age film is written by Alvaro García Lecuona.

Hamilton Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry will star in Billy Porter’s feature film directorial debut What If?. As previously announced , the film is written by Alvaro García Lecuona and will relaunch the Orion Pictures banner.

Deadline reports the cast will also feature Eva Reign (who replaces Yasmin Finney), Abubakr Ali, Courtnee Carter, Kelly Lamor Wilson, and Grant Reynolds.

The film follows high school senior Khal, who posts on Reddit about his crush on Kelsa, a transgender teen at school. The internet encourages him to go for it and, soon, the two are navigating a relationship neither anticipated.

Serving as producers on What If? are Christine Vachon on behalf of Killer Films, David Hinojosa, and Andrew Lauren and D.J. Gugenheim on behalf of Andrew Lauren Productions.