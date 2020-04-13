Renée Fleming and Elīna Garanča in Der Rosenkavalier, Madama Butterfly, More Coming Up in Metropolitan Opera's Streaming Series

The Metropolitan Opera continues its Nightly Met Opera Streams series, showcasing performances online in lieu of on stage during the coronavirus pandemic.
Titles in the fifth week include the 2017 production of Der Rosenkavalier starring Renée Fleming and Elīna Garanča, marking their final performances in two signature roles: The Marschallin and Octavian, respectively. Fleming also takes center stage in the first offering of the week: Dvořák’s Rusalka, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.
Garanča also sings the title role of Carmen, this week's Free Student Stream (last month, the 2010 performance was the first to stream in the Met's nightly series). The mezzo-soprano, director Richard Eyre, associate choreographer Sara Erde, and Met Executive Stage Director Paula Suozzi will take part in a Zoom chat Wednesday at 4 PM ET before the performance screening.
Each title in the Nightly series will be available for free from the company's homepage starting at 7:30 PM and remain there for the following 23 hours.
See below for the full lineup for the week of April 13.
April 13: Dvořák’s Rusalka
Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, starring Renée Fleming and Piotr Beczała. (Originally broadcast February 8, 2014.)
April 14: Mussorgsky’s Boris Godunov
Conducted by Valery Gergiev, starring René Pape. (Originally broadcast October 23, 2010.)
April 15: Puccini’s La Rondine
Conducted by Marco Armiliato, starring Angela Gheorghiu and Roberto Alagna. (Originally broadcast January 10, 2009.)
April 16: Rossini’s Le Comte Ory
Conducted by Maurizio Benini, starring Diana Damrau, Joyce DiDonato, and Juan Diego Flórez. (Originally broadcast April 9, 2011.)
April 17: Puccini's Madama Butterfly
Conducted by Patrick Summers starring Patricia Racette, Marcello Giordani, and Dwayne Croft. (Originally broadcast March 7, 2009.)
April 18: Cilea’s Adriana Lecouvreur
Conducted by Gianandrea Noseda, starring Anna Netrebko, Anita Rachvelishvili, Piotr Beczała, and Ambrogio Maestri. (Originally broadcast January 12, 2019.)
April 19: R. Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier
Conducted by Sebastian Weigle, starring Renée Fleming, Elīna Garanča, Erin Morley, and Günther Groissböck. (Originally broadcast May 13, 2017.)