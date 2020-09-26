Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams Join Forces for In-Person Performance at Kennedy Center September 26

Tony nominees Renée Fleming (Carousel) and Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods) welcome audiences back to The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts September 26 at 8 PM ET.
A Time to Sing: An Evening with Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams, which launches the Washington, D.C. venue's On Stage at the Opera House series, marks the first in-person performance at the Center since the pandemic began. The evening, which will also be live streamed and offered for on-demand viewing, includes a new song written for the concert by Tony nominee Andrew Lippa. Rob Mathes serves as music director.
READ: Kennedy Center Announces On-Site and Digital Programming, Including On Stage at the Opera House Series
The theatre has been re-imagined to place the artists on a 30 x 24-foot stage extension built over the orchestra-level seating area. An invited audience of 40 will sit in physically-distanced pairs on the stage facing the interior of the hall.
Passes to view the concert are available for $15 here. Future performances featuring members of the National Symphony Orchestra, Dover Quartet, Escher Quartet, and Jazz Gallery All-Stars are now on sale via the Kennedy Center website.
(Updated September 26, 2020.)