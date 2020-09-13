Renée Fleming, Heather Headley, More Take Part in Virtual Gala for Lyric Opera of Chicago

For the Love of Lyric will stream September 13.

A host of opera and musical theatre stars assemble online September 13 for Lyric Opera of Chicago's For the Love of Lyric, a virtual concert to take pace in lieu of the traditional Opening Night Opera Ball in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The stream will be available for free beginning at 7 PM ET.

Among those set to take place are soprano Renée Fleming (who serves as Lyric's special projects advisor and as an honorary Women's Board member), Tony Award winner Heather Headley, soprano Ailyn Pérez, bass Soloman Howard, mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges, and members of the Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center Ensemble and the Chicago Children's Choir. Doug Peck serves as music director.

"Lyric’s Opening Night Opera Ball has long been a signature project of Lyric’s Women’s Board," General Director Anthony Freud said earlier. "Even before we began to imagine the extent of public health limits on events and performances, the Women’s Board was hard at work rethinking what our season-opening event could and should be. Now, with further evolution and much hard work, we are proud to present For the Love of Lyric—a very special concert presentation available to the largest possible audience via streaming."

As previously announced, Lyric will remain dark through 2020. The company intends to reopen in January 2021 with the Chicago premiere of Blue, by Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson.