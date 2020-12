Renée Fleming, Jonas Kaufmann, Leontyne Price, More Sing Their Signature Roles in Week of Free Met Streams

The Nightly Met Streams series continues with presentations of Eugene Onegin, Parsifal, Aida, and more.

The Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams series continues with a week dedicated to Met favorites and some of their signature roles. The curated roster for November 30–December 6 includes Renée Fleming and Dmitri Hvorostovsky in Eugene Onegin, Jonas Kaufmann in Parsifal, Leontyne Price in Aida, Elīna Garanča in Carmen, and more.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

November 30: Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin

Starring Renée Fleming, Ramón Vargas, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Originally broadcast February 24, 2007.

December 1: Verdi’s Aida

Starring Leontyne Price, Fiorenza Cossotto, James McCracken, and Simon Estes, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast January 3, 1985.

December 2: Wagner’s Parsifal

Starring Katarina Dalayman, Jonas Kaufmann, Peter Mattei, Evgeny Nikitin, and René Pape, conducted by Daniele Gatti. Originally broadcast March 2, 2013.

December 3: Verdi’s Macbeth

Starring Anna Netrebko, Joseph Calleja, Željko Lučić, and René Pape, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Originally broadcast October 11, 2014.

December 4: Bizet’s Carmen

Starring Barbara Frittoli, Elīna Garanča, Roberto Alagna, and Teddy Tahu Rhodes, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Originally broadcast January 16, 2010.

December 5: Strauss’s Ariadne auf Naxos

Starring Jessye Norman, Kathleen Battle, Tatiana Troyanos, and James King, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast March 12, 1988.