Renée Fleming Will Continue to Explore Music and Mind in Live Streamed Series

The soprano will speak with various medical professionals about the intersection of music and neuroscience.

Renée Fleming is using her time in quarantine to further understand music's effect on the brain. The Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated soprano will launch Music and Mind Live With Renée Fleming, a live stream offshoot of her lecture series, later this month.

Each 45-minute episode, hosted on Facebook Live and at Kennedy-Center.org, will feature medical experts and scientists as they work with Fleming to examine the intersection of music, neuroscience, and healthcare.

"With our working lives halted, the COVID-19 pandemic has also fostered an explosion of creativity and good will," Fleming said. "What better time to examine our need as human beings to create and experience the arts, and the basis of this in science?"

Music and Mind Live stems from Sound Health, an initiative launched in 2016 under Fleming's leadership with Dr. Francis Collins. The program is a partnership between the Kennedy Center and the National Endowment for the Arts.

See below for the initial slate.

May 19: Music, Loneliness, and Isolation

With former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy

May 26: Community of Voices, Sound and Music Perception, and a Resource for the Future

With University of California San Francisco's Julene Johnson and Charles Limb and Sunil Iyengar of the National Endowment for the Arts

June 2: At Home with Children: Musical Tool Kit

With Miriam Lense (Vanderbilt University Music Cognition Lab) and Sara Beck (Randolph College)

June 9: Integrative Approach to COVID-19 and the Mind

With Deepak Chopra

June 16: Using Music for Health and Wellbeing during COVID-19

With Wendy Magee (Temple University) and Tom Sweitzer (A Place to Be)

Later segments will feature This Is Your Brain on Music author Daniel J. Levitin, Mickey Hart of Grateful Dead, and percussionist and composer Zakir Hussain.