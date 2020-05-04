Renée Fleming's Capriccio and Le Nozze di Figaro, More Up Next in Metropolitan Opera's Free Streaming Series

The eighth week of titles also includes the documentary The Opera House.

As the Metropolitan Opera enters the eighth week of its Nightly Met Opera Streams series, it's turning to, among others, two signature Countess roles from Renée Fleming.

The new lineup begins with the 1998 broadcast of her turn as Countess Almaviva in Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro (a role that marked her Met debut in 1991). On May 7, viewers can catch her as Countess Madeleine in Strauss' Capriccio.

On May 9—what was to be the final day of the 2019–2020 season before it was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, the series will present the documentary The Opera House, exploring the development of the Met's home at Lincoln Center.

The Met also continues its Free Student Streams series with an additional title: Madama Butterfly. The Puccini opera will be available 5 PM Wednesday through 5 PM Friday, with additional related events taking place throughout the week, including a Zoom chat with tenor Roberto Alagna, director-choreographer Carolyn Choa, and associate choreographer Sarah Erde. For more information, visit MetOpera.org.

Each title will be available for free from the company's homepage starting at 7:30 PM and will remain there for the following 23 hours. Each of the performances are among the recordings cataloged in the Met's On Demand subscription service.

See below for the full lineup for the week of May 4.

May 4: Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro

Conducted by James Levine, starring Renée Fleming, Cecilia Bartoli, Susanne Mentzer, Dwayne Croft, and Sir Bryn Terfel. Transmitted live on November 11, 1998.

May 5: Thomas’s Hamlet

Conducted by Louis Langrée, starring Marlis Petersen, Jennifer Larmore, Simon Keenlyside, and James Morris. Transmitted live on March 27, 2010.

May 6: Saariaho’s L’Amour de Loin

Conducted by Susanna Mälkki, starring Susanna Phillips, Tamara Mumford, and Eric Owens. Transmitted live on December 10, 2016.

May 7: R. Strauss’s Capriccio

Conducted by Sir Andrew Davis, starring Renée Fleming, Sarah Connolly, Joseph Kaiser, Russell Braun, Morten Frank Larsen, and Peter Rose. Transmitted live on April 23, 2011.

May 8: Puccini’s La Bohème

Conducted by James Levine, starring Renata Scotto and Luciano Pavarotti. Transmitted live on March 15, 1977.

May 9: The Opera House