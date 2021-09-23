Rescheduled Caroline, or Change Broadway Revival Confirms Returning Cast Members

Caissie Levy, John Cariani, Samantha Williams, and more will join Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke.

The Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change has confirmed the remainder of its cast, including Caissie Levy as Rose Stopnick Gellman, John Cariani as Stuart Gellman, and Samantha Williams as Emmie Thibodeaux, who were all originally announced as a part of the production. The musical, starring Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke, begins previews October 8 at Studio 54 ahead of an October 27 opening night.

Also in the cast are Joy Hermalyn as Grandma Gellman, Arica Jackson as The Washing Machine, Tamika Lawrence as Dotty Moffett, Kevin S. McAllister as The Dryer and The Bus, Harper Miles as Radio 3, N’Kenge as The Moon, Nya as Radio 2, Nasia Thomas as Radio 1, Stuart Zagnit as Grandpa Gellman, and Chip Zien as Mr. Stopnick.

Playing the role of Noah Gellman are (in alphabetical order) Gabriel Amoroso, Adam Makké, and Jaden Myles Waldman; Jackie Thibodeaux will be played by Alexander Bello and the role of Joe Thibodeaux will be played by Jayden Theophile. Richard Alexander Phillips is an alternate for both Jackie and Joe.

Caroline, or Change features a book and lyrics by Tony Kushner with music by Jeanine Tesori. The musical details the story of Caroline Thibodeaux, an African-American woman working as a maid for a white Jewish family in the midst of the Civil Rights Movement.

Michael Longhurst directs, with choreography by Ann Yee; musical supervision by Nigel Lilley; musical direction by Joseph Joubert; sets and costumes by Fly Davis; lighting by Jack Knowles; sound by Paul Arditti; orchestrations by Rick Bassett, Joseph Joubert, and Buryl Red; hair and wig design by Amanda Miller; and make-up by Sarah Cimino.

The revival, which premiered at the Chichester Festival Theatre in the U.K. in 2017, played a subsequent West End run, scoring Clarke an Olivier Award for her performance.