Resounding Will Have a Month-Long Residency at Radial Park at Halletts Point Play

The theatrical drive-in experience will feature audio plays of Treasure Island, The Tempest, and more.

Resounding will enjoy a month-long residency at the theatrical drive-in experience Radial Park at Halletts Point Play beginning April 23. The immersive live-audio entertainment company will perform and simulcast five immersive audio plays.

Helmed by Creative Director Steve Wargo, titles include a remount of the company’s Treasure Island, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Tempest, the new ghost thriller Beyond the Veil, and an unauthorized parody in iambic pentameter of a classic film script, Clu-eth. The fifth production (a musical) and casting will be announced shortly.

Audiences will be able to take in performances at Radial Park in their own vehicles or at reserved, socially distanced picnic tables; atmospheric projections will be seen on Radial Park's screen. There is also the option of listening remotely via live audio stream.

Resounding Director of Operations Blair Russell said, “This is an incredible opportunity at this pivotal point in history to bring live performance back to New York in a manner which is safe for everyone involved, and ambitious enough to satisfy the audiences of the greatest city in the world.”

Radial Park’s “Broadway at the Drive-In” opened October 1, 2020, with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera on the big screen along with live musical numbers from Derrick Davis and Ali Ewoldt. The series continued with Purple Rain, and The Blues Brothers is scheduled to begin May 27.

Radial Park at Halletts Point Play is led by producers Jeremy Shepard and Marco Shalma. Blair Russell is a recipient of AKA NYC's Black Producer 500 Hours Initiative, a program designed to support emerging Black creators and producers. The AKA team will donate creative, strategic, and marketing hours to work on Resounding.

Performances will be held Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM. Tickets, starting at $10, are on sale at Resounding.Live/RadialPark.

