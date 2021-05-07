Resounding's Residency Continues at Radial Park at Halletts Point Play With Sonia Manzano in The Tempest May 7

The beloved Sesame Street resident will take on Prospera's staff in a family adaptation of the Shakespeare fantasy.

Steve Wargo, creative director of Resounding, directs a new one-hour adaptation of Shakespeare's The Tempest, developed for family audiences as part of Resounding's residency at Queens' Radial Park at Halletts Point Play. Sesame Street favorite Sonia Manzano plays Prospera, a gender-reversed take on the Bard's Prospero. Performances run May 7 and 8, with both in-person and live stream tickets available.

Manzano is best known for her long-time role as Maria on the classic children’s television series Sesame Street. She appeared in 1971 in its third season through her retirement in 2015, Season 45. She is also an Emmy Award winner for her writing on the program.

Also featured in the cast are are Broadway alum Tyler Hardwick (Once On This Island) as Ferdinand and Captain, Christine Bruno as Trinculo and Gonzalo, David Car as Alonso and Stephano; Sam Given (The Inheritance) as Ariel and Sebastian; L’Oreal Lampley as Miranda; and Kurt Uy as Caliban and Antonio.

Resounding Resident Designer Andy Evan Cohen has created a special 360-degree sound design for the immersive production, with special headphones provided for the live in-person audience.