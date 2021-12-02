Return Broadway Engagement of Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play Opens December 2

Robert O'Hara again directs the Tony-nominated play for a limited run at the August Wilson Theatre.

The return Broadway engagement of Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play officially opens December 2 at the August Wilson Theatre. The Tony nominated work will run through January 23, 2022. Preview performances began November 23.

Ato Blankson-Wood, Chalia La Tour, and Annie McNamara—each Tony-nominated for their performances in the original Broadway run—return with the production, along with their former co-stars Irene Sofia Lucio and Paul Alexander Nolan. Antoinette Crowe-Legacy joins them as Kaneisha, a role she originated during the show's early stages while she and Harris were students at Yale School of Drama. Devin Kawaoka and Jonathan Chad Higginbotham are also new to the return engagement ensemble. This marks the trio's Broadway debuts.

The production also features understudies Eboni Flowers, Blake Russell, Luigi Sottile, Elizabeth Stahlmann, and Galen J. Williams.

Robert O'Hara directs the provocative study of sex, race, power, and history, in which three interracial couples work through their marital troubles in a Southern plantation setting.

The production, furthering its guiding principle of “radical accessibility,” is doubling its ticketing initiative’s weekly commitment from the initial Broadway run. For the return engagement, 10,400 tickets have been made available for $39. December 3 will be a "Black Out" performance for the run. Conceived by Harris, the initiative provides Black theatregoers to experience the play together in private, invitation-only performances.

Slave Play originally played Broadway's John Golden Theatre in the 2019–2020 season, closing two months prior to the COVID-19 shutdown. The production received a record 12 nominations—the most of any play in history—including Best Play, Best Original Score (Lindsay Jones), and Best Direction of a Play. Ultimately, it did not win in any category.

The production features sets by Clint Ramos, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Jones; rounding out the creative team are dramaturg Amauta Marston-Firmino, movement director Byron Easley, intimacy and fight directors Claire Warden and Teniece Divya Johnson, production counsel Doug Nevin, and casting director Taylor Williams.

Slave Play is produced by Seaview, Troy Carter, Level Forward, and Nine Stories (founded by Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker), Sing Out, Louise! Productions, Shooting Star Productions, Roth-Manella Productions, Carlin Katler Productions, Cohen Hopkins Productions, Thomas Laub, Blair Russell, WEB Productions, Salman Al-Rashid, Jeremy O. Harris, and New York Theatre Workshop. Mark Shacket serves as executive producer.

