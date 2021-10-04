Return of In-Person Broadway Flea Market Raises $750,000 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

The October 3 event included 36 tables of memorabilia, silent and live auction lots, and virtual meet-and-greets.

The 35th annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, marking the in-person return of the Theatre District tradition following a digital pivot last year, raised $753,321 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The Shubert Alley event featured 36 tables selling merchandise and memorabilia, several virtual meet-and-greet opportunities, and almost 200 lots through silent and live auctions.

“We have so much to be thankful for today,” Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola said during the live auction. “We celebrate taking care of each other. We celebrate science. We celebrate vaccinations. And we celebrate making sure all of us can participate in these events for the good of public health. The generosity from all in our theatrical community—those onstage, backstage and in the audience—shined brightly today and will make a lifesaving difference tomorrow for those needing a supportive shoulder or helping hand.”

Among the top bids during the auctions: lighting designer Jules Fisher’s 1973 Tony Award for Pippin ($16,200), a virtual meet-and-greet with Patti LuPone and tickets to Company ($15,000), and the typewriter Tom Hanks used in Broadway’s Lucky Guy ($10,000).

Collectively, the 35 editions of the Flea Market have raised $16.5 million over the years.