Return Run of Haruna Lee’s Suicide Forest Extends Off-Broadway

Lee's critically acclaimed bilingual nightmare play, now running at A.R.T./New York, will close March 21.

The return run of Haruna Lee's Suicide Forest has extended and will now wrap up March 21 (previously scheduled through March 15). Originally seen in a critically acclaimed run at the Bushwick Starr last year, Lee's bilingual nightmare play excavates the Japanese-American consciousness and its intimate relationship with sex, suicide, and identity.

Now running at A.R.T./New York's Mezzanine Theater, Suicide Forest is directed by Aya Ogawa and co-presented by the Star and Ma-Yi Theater Company.

Joining Lee in performance are their mother, Aoi Lee, along with Ako, Keizo Kaji, Yuki Kawahisa, Eddy Toru Ohno, and Dawn Akemi Saito.

In Suicide Forest, the journeys of a teenage girl and a salary-man collide in 1990s Japan. She is grappling with her sexuality in a nightmarish, male-defined society; he is desperate to escape his masochistic psyche. Together, they expose their darkest desires fueled by shame and confront life and death with the notorious Suicide Forest looming over their imagination.

Suicide Forest, which began February 25, features scenic design by Jian Jung, costume design by Alice Tavener, lighting and video design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Fan Zhang, Jen and original music by Goma. The production stage manager is Nina Williams-Teramachi.