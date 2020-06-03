Revisit 60 Years of TheaterWorksUSA With Daphne Rubin-Vega, Roger Bart, Judy Kuhn, and More

Revisit 60 Years of TheaterWorksUSA With Daphne Rubin-Vega, Roger Bart, Judy Kuhn, and More
By Marc J. Franklin
Jun 03, 2020
 
With the launch of TheaterWorksUSAcademy, we’re looking back at some of the organization’s most memorable productions.
Where's Waldo (starring Daphne Rubin-Vega) Courtesy of TheaterWorksUSA

With schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TheaterWorkUSA launched its new virtual education initiative, TheaterWorksUSAcademy last month. With faculty including Donna Murphy, Bobby Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and more, the mission of the online portal is to build community, foster creativity, encourage literacy, and instill a love for theatre arts.

Founded in 1961, TheaterWorksUSA has sought to bring theatre to young and family audiences around the United States with more than 130 original plays and musicals. In honor of the organization’s expansion, we’re revisiting 60 years of shows from its history including productions with Daphne Rubin-Vega, Roger Bart, Judy Kuhn and more.

Sarah Playbill.jpeg
Sarah Plain and Tall (starring John Lloyd Young and written by Larry O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin) Courtesy of TheaterWorksUSA
3. Sarah Plain and Tall - Actor John Lloyd Young. Writers Larry O'Keefe, Nel Benjamin.jpeg
Sarah Plain and Tall (starring John Lloyd Young and written by Larry O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin) Courtesy of TheaterWorksUSA
4. Class Clown - Actor Tonye Patano.jpeg
Class Clown (starring Tonye Patano) Courtesy of TheaterWorksUSA
5. Little Women - Writer Alan Knee.jpeg
Little Women (written by Alan Knee) Courtesy of TheaterWorksUSA
6. Emperor's New Clothes - Writers Ahrens and Flaherty. Dir. Paul Lazarus.jpg
The Emperor's New Clothes (written by Lyrnn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, directed by Paul Lazarus) Courtesy of TheaterWorksUSA
7. Where's Waldo - Actor Daphne Rubin Vega.jpeg
Where's Waldo (starring Daphne Rubin-Vega) Courtesy of TheaterWorksUSA
8. Where's Waldo - Actor Daphne Rubin Vega.jpg
Where's Waldo (starring Daphne Rubin-Vega) Courtesy of TheaterWorksUSA
9. We the People - Dir. Tina Landau.jpg
We The People (directed by Tina Landau) Courtesy of TheaterWorksUSA
10. Velveteen Rabbit - Dir. Stuart Ross.jpg
The Velveteen Rabbit (directed by Stuart Ross) Courtesy of TheaterWorksUSA
11. The Three Pigs - Dir. Tony Phelan.jpg
The Three Pigs (directed by Tony Phelan) Courtesy of TheaterWorksUSA
“Young people are craving connection and desperate to express themselves. This Academy is another step towards a world TheaterWorksUSA imagines where everyone can experience exceptional theatre that gives rising generations a reason to look up and explore with optimism the full potential of their personal and communal identities,” TheaterWorksUSA Artstic Director Barbara Pasternack explained in an earlier statement.

To learn more about TheaterWorksUSAcademy, visit twusa.org/academy/

