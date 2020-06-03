Revisit 60 Years of TheaterWorksUSA With Daphne Rubin-Vega, Roger Bart, Judy Kuhn, and More

With the launch of TheaterWorksUSAcademy, we’re looking back at some of the organization’s most memorable productions.

With schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TheaterWorkUSA launched its new virtual education initiative, TheaterWorksUSAcademy last month. With faculty including Donna Murphy, Bobby Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and more, the mission of the online portal is to build community, foster creativity, encourage literacy, and instill a love for theatre arts.

Founded in 1961, TheaterWorksUSA has sought to bring theatre to young and family audiences around the United States with more than 130 original plays and musicals. In honor of the organization’s expansion, we’re revisiting 60 years of shows from its history including productions with Daphne Rubin-Vega, Roger Bart, Judy Kuhn and more.

“Young people are craving connection and desperate to express themselves. This Academy is another step towards a world TheaterWorksUSA imagines where everyone can experience exceptional theatre that gives rising generations a reason to look up and explore with optimism the full potential of their personal and communal identities,” TheaterWorksUSA Artstic Director Barbara Pasternack explained in an earlier statement.

To learn more about TheaterWorksUSAcademy, visit twusa.org/academy/

