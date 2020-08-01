Revisit Adrienne Warren, Taylor Louderman, and More in Bring It On: The Musical

The musical opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre August 1, 2012.

Following a national tour, Bring It On: The Musical opened at the St. James Theatre August 1, 2012. The production, directed and choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, played 21 previews and 171 performances before closing December 30, 2012, earning two Tony Award nominations including Best Musical.

Inspired by Jessica Bendinger’s film, Bring It On tells the story of the challenges and unexpected bonds formed through the thrill of extreme competition as two squads fight for the title at the National Cheerleading Championships. The musical features music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kitt, lyrics by Kitt, Miranda, and Amanda Green, and libretto by Jeff Whitty.

The production starred Taylor Louderman as Campbell, Adrienne Warren as Danielle, Jason Gotay as Randall, Elle McLemore as Eva, Ryann Redmond as Bridget, Ariana DeBose as Nautica, Gregory Haney as La Cienega, Neil Haskell as Steven, Dominque Johnson as Cameron, Janet Krupin as Kylar, Kate Rockwell as Skylar, Nick Womack as Twig. Rounding out the cast were Antwan Bethea, Dexter Carr, Courtney Corbeille, Brooklyn Alexis Freitag, Shonica Gooden, Haley Hannah, Melody Mills, Michael Mindlin, Michael Naone-Carter, David Ranck, Bettis Richardson, Sheldon Tucker, and Lauren Whitt, with Alysha Uphress as the voice for the “Legendary” soloist and Joshua Henry as the voice of the “Cross the Line” soloist.

Bring It On featured scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Andrea Lauer, lighting design by Jason Lyons, sound design by Brian Ronan and video design by Jeff Sugg, with stage management by Bonnie Panson, Ryan J. Bell, and RL Campbell. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/BringItOn.