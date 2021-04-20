Revisit American Idiot on Broadway With Stark Sands, John Gallagher, Jr, Michael Esper, and More

Revisit American Idiot on Broadway With Stark Sands, John Gallagher, Jr, Michael Esper, and More
By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 20, 2021
 
The rock musical opened at the St. James Theatre April 20, 2010.
Stark Sands, John Gallagher, Jr., and Michael Esper in American Idiot
Paul Kolnik

American Idiot opened at the St. James Theatre April 20, 2010 after beginning previews March 24. Featuring a score from Green Day's American Idiot album with a book by Michael Mayer and Billie Armstrong, the musical played 422 performances before closing April 24, 2011. The musical garnered three Tony Award nominations, winning for Best Light Design of a Musical and Best Scenic Design of a Musical.

American Idiot tells the story of working-class characters — from the suburbs to the city to the Middle East — seeking redemption in a world filled with frustration.

Look Back at American Idiot on Broadway

Look Back at American Idiot on Broadway

9 PHOTOS
Stark Sands and cast in American Idiot
Paul Kolnik
in <i>American Idiot</i>
Paul Kolnik
in <i>American Idiot</i>
Paul Kolnik
in <i>American Idiot</i>
Paul Kolnik
Tony Vincent in American Idiot
Paul Kolnik
in <i>American Idiot</i>
Paul Kolnik
in <i>American Idiot</i>
Paul Kolnik
in <i>American Idiot</i>
Paul Kolnik
John Gallagher, Jr. in American Idiot
Paul Kolnik
American Idiot starred John Gallagher Jr., Stark Sands, Michael Esper, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Christina Sajous, Mary Faber, Tony Vincent, Declan Bennett, Andrew Call, Gerard Canonico, Miguel Cervantes, Joshua Henry, Van Hughes, Brian Charles Johnson, Joshua Kobak, Lorin Latarro, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Leslie McDonel, Chase Peacock, Theo Stockman, Ben Thompson, Alysha Umphress, Aspen Vincent, and Libby Winters. Roudning out the company were Van Hughes as standby and Joshua Kobak, Lorin Latarro, Omar Lopez-Cepero, and Aspen Vincent as swings.

Directed by Mayer, American Idiot featured choreography by Steven Hoggett, scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Andrea Lauer, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Brian Ronan, and video and projection design by Darrel Maloney with stage management by James Harker, Freda Farrell, and Bethany Russell. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.

