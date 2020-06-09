Revisit Benj Pasek's Career Highlights in Honor of His Birthday

Photo Features   Revisit Benj Pasek's Career Highlights in Honor of His Birthday
By Marc J. Franklin
Jun 09, 2020
 
The Dear Evan Hansen and Great Showman writer celebrates his birthday June 9.
Benj Pasek
Benj Pasek Marc J. Franklin

Known for his work with writing partner Justin Paul, Pasek made his musical writing debut in 2005 while attending the University of Michigan with the song cycle Edges. After graduating, Pasek and Paul continued to take the theatre world by storm as their work gained popularity through YouTube. The duo made their Broadway debut in 2012, writing the musical adaptation of A Christmas Story. Pasek and Paul would return to the Main Stem again in 2016, winning Tony Awards for their hit musical Dear Evan Hansen.

In addition to their stage work, Pasek and Paul have also written for film and television, including La La Land, The Greatest Showman, Smash, and more.

Celebrate Benj Pasek and Justin Paul With a Look at Their Career Highlights

Diana Huey, Greg McCormick Allen, Heath Saunders, Mike Spee, Richard Gray and Kendra Kassebaum
Diana Huey, Greg McCormick Allen, Heath Saunders, Mike Spee, Richard Gray and Kendra Kassebaum in James and the Giant Peach Chris Bennion Photo
Diana Huey, Heath Saunders, Richard Gray, Greg McCormick Allen, Mike Spee, Kendra Kassebaum
Diana Huey, Heath Saunders, Richard Gray, Greg McCormick Allen, Mike Spee, Kendra Kassebaum in James and the Giant Peach Chris Bennion Photo
Diedre Friel, Nick Blaemire, Derek Klena, Lindsay Mendez, Josh Segarra and Annaleigh Ashford in Dogfight.
Diedre Friel, Nick Blaemire, Derek Klena, Lindsay Mendez, Josh Segarra and Annaleigh Ashford in Dogfight Joan Marcus
Lindsay Mendez, Derek Klena and cast
Lindsay Mendez, Derek Klena and cast in Dogfight
Nick Blaemire, Derek Klena and Josh Segarra in <i>Dogfight</i>
Nick Blaemire, Derek Klena and Josh Segarra in Dogfight
The cast
Cast of A Christmas Story Carol Rosegg
Erin Dilly, Zac Ballard, John Bolton and Johnny Rabe
Erin Dilly, Zac Ballard, John Bolton and Johnny Rabe in A Christmas Story Carol Rosegg
John Bolton and cast
John Bolton and cast of A Christmas Story Carol Rosegg
La_La_Land_Ryan_Gosling_Emma_Stone_07_HR.jpg
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in La La Land Dale Robinette
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in <i>La La Land</i>
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in La La Land Dale Robinette
