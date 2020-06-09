Revisit Benj Pasek's Career Highlights in Honor of His Birthday

The Dear Evan Hansen and Great Showman writer celebrates his birthday June 9.

Known for his work with writing partner Justin Paul, Pasek made his musical writing debut in 2005 while attending the University of Michigan with the song cycle Edges. After graduating, Pasek and Paul continued to take the theatre world by storm as their work gained popularity through YouTube. The duo made their Broadway debut in 2012, writing the musical adaptation of A Christmas Story. Pasek and Paul would return to the Main Stem again in 2016, winning Tony Awards for their hit musical Dear Evan Hansen.

In addition to their stage work, Pasek and Paul have also written for film and television, including La La Land, The Greatest Showman, Smash, and more.