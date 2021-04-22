Revisit Brian d'Arcy James, John Cariani, and more in Something Rotten! on Broadway

The musical comedy opened at the St. James Theatre April 22, 2015.

Something Rotten! opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre April 22, 2015. Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, the musical played 32 previews and 708 performances before closing January 1, 2017. The comedy earned 10 Tony Award nominations, winning Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle’s performance as Shakespeare.

Featuring music and lyrics by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick and book by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick, Something Rotten! tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, who are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of The Bard. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing, and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical.

In addition to Borle, the production starred Brian d’Arcy James as Nick Bottom, John Cariani as Nigel Bottom, Heidi Blickenstaff as Bea, Brad Oscar as Nostradamus, Kate Reinders as Portia, Brooks Ashmankskas as Brother Jeremiah, Peter Bartlett as Lord Clapham/Master of the Juustice, and Gerry Vichi as Shylock. Rounding out the ensemble were Michael James Scott, Linda Griffin, David Hibbard, Jenny Hill, Stacey Todd Holt, Aaron Kaburick, Austin Lesch, Beth Johnson Nicely, Aleks Pevec, Angie Schworer, Eric Sciotto, Brian Shepard, Chelsea Morgan Stock, Ryan VanDenBoom, Marisha Wallace, and Bud Weber with Elizabeth Earley, Eric Giancola, Courtney Iventosch, and Matt Wall as swings.

Something Rotten! featured scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Peter Hylenski with stage management by Charles Underhill, Mary Kathryn Flynt, and Patrick Wetzel. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.