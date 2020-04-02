Revisit Carey Mulligan, Bill Nighy, Matthew Beard in Skylight on Broadway in 2015

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Revisit Carey Mulligan, Bill Nighy, Matthew Beard in Skylight on Broadway in 2015
By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 02, 2020
 
The revival of David Hare’s play opened at the John Golden Theatre April 2.

Following a 2014 production in London, the Stephen Daldry-directed revival of David Hare’s drama Skylight opened at the John Golden Theatre April 2, 2015, playing 85 performances before closing on June 21, 2015. The production would go on to earn seven Tony Award nominations, winning for Best Revival of a Play.

Skylight tells the story of schoolteacher Kyra Hollis, who receives an unexpected visit from her former lover, Tom Sergeant. As the evening progresses, the two attempt to rekindle their once passionate relationship, only to find themselves locked in a dangerous battle of opposing ideologies and mutual desires.

Carey Mulligan, Bill Nighy, Matthew Beard in Skylight on Broadway

Carey Mulligan, Bill Nighy, Matthew Beard in Skylight on Broadway

10 PHOTOS
Bill Nighy and Carey Mulligan in <i>Skylight</i>
Bill Nighy and Carey Mulligan in Skylight John Hayes
Matthew Beard in <i>Skylight</i>
Matthew Beard in Skylight John Hayes
in <i>Skylight</i>
Carey Mulligan in Skylight John Hayes
Bill Nighy in <i>Skylight</i>
Bill Nighy in Skylight John Hayes
in <i>Skylight</i>
Matthew Beard in Skylight John Hayes
in <i>Skylight</i>
Bill Nighy and Carey Mulligan in Skylight John Hayes
in <i>Skylight</i>
Bill Nighy and Carey Mulligan in Skylight John Hayes
Bill Nighy and Carey Mulligan in <i>Skylight</i>
Bill Nighy and Carey Mulligan in Skylight John Hayes
in <i>Skylight</i>
Carey Mulligan and Bill Nighy in Skylight John Hayes
Bill Nighy and Carey Mulligan in <i>Skylight</i>
Bill Nighy and Carey Mulligan in Skylight John Hayes
Share

The production starred stage and screen actors Carey Mulligan, Bill Nighy, and Matthew Beard.

Skylight featured set and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Paul Arditti.

Hare's drama debuted on Broadway in September 1996 following its premiere at the Royal National Theatre's Cottesloe Theatre May 1995 and West End transfer February 1996.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.