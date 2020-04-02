Revisit Carey Mulligan, Bill Nighy, Matthew Beard in Skylight on Broadway in 2015

The revival of David Hare’s play opened at the John Golden Theatre April 2.

Following a 2014 production in London, the Stephen Daldry-directed revival of David Hare’s drama Skylight opened at the John Golden Theatre April 2, 2015, playing 85 performances before closing on June 21, 2015. The production would go on to earn seven Tony Award nominations, winning for Best Revival of a Play.

Skylight tells the story of schoolteacher Kyra Hollis, who receives an unexpected visit from her former lover, Tom Sergeant. As the evening progresses, the two attempt to rekindle their once passionate relationship, only to find themselves locked in a dangerous battle of opposing ideologies and mutual desires.

Carey Mulligan, Bill Nighy, Matthew Beard in Skylight on Broadway Carey Mulligan, Bill Nighy, Matthew Beard in Skylight on Broadway 10 PHOTOS

The production starred stage and screen actors Carey Mulligan, Bill Nighy, and Matthew Beard.

Skylight featured set and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Paul Arditti.

Hare's drama debuted on Broadway in September 1996 following its premiere at the Royal National Theatre's Cottesloe Theatre May 1995 and West End transfer February 1996.