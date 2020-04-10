Revisit Catch Me If You Can Starring Aaron Tveit and Norbert Leo Butz

The stage adaptation of the 2002 film opened at the Neil Simon Theatre April 10, 2011.

The stage adaptation of Catch Me If You Can opened on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre April 10, 2011. The production, directed by Jack O’Brien with choreography by Jerry Mitchell, played 32 previews and 166 performances before closing September 4, 2011. The musical earned four Tony Award nominations with Norbert Leo Butz winning Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as Agent Carl Hanratty.

Based on the autobiography by Frank Abagnale, Jr. and Stan Redding and the 2002 film, Catch Me If You Can tells the story of a young man who creates an astonishing array of identities—airline pilot, doctor, lawyer—none of which he has any qualifications for. The musical features music by March Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman, and book by Terrence McNally.

Catch Me If You Can Starring Aaron Tveit and Norbert Leo Butz Catch Me If You Can Starring Aaron Tveit and Norbert Leo Butz 10 PHOTOS

In addition to Butz, the production starred Aaron Tveit as Frank Abagnale, Jr., Tom Wopat as Frank Abagnale, Sr., Kerry Butler as Brenda Strong, Rachel de Benedet as Paula Abagnale, Linda Hart as Carol Strong, Nick Wyman as Roger Strong, Joe Cassidy as Agent Branton, Timothy McCuen Piggee as Agent Cod, and Brandon Wardell as Agent Dollar. Rounding out the ensemble was Alex Ellis, Jennifer Frankel, Lisa Gajda, Bob Gaynor, Kearran Giovanni, Grasan Kingsberry, Michael X. Martin, Aleks Pevec, Rachelle Rak, Joe Aaron Reid, Angie Schworer, Sabrina Sloan, Sarrah Strimel, Charlie Sutton, Katie Webber, and Candice Marie Woods.

Catch Me If You Can featured scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, and sound design by Steven Canyon Kennedy.